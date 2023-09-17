Trossard nets winner as Arsenal defeat struggling Everton

Leandro Trossard scored the only goal as Arsenal clinched a 1-0 victory over struggling Everton in a Premier League game on Sunday.

The game played at the Goodison Park saw the Gunners dig deep to beat their hosts.

The Gunners have suffered away at Everton in recent years, losing on four of their last five visits, but the result was in their favour this time.

The Toffees remain without a Premier League win this season, and thought they were on their way to clinching at least a point this evening when Trossard broke the deadlock in the 69th minute.

More to follow…

