Real Madrid return top of La Liga with comeback win over Sociedad

Real Madrid have returned to the top of La Liga table after coming from behind to beat Real Sociedad in a thrilling encounter on Sunday night.

In the game played at the Bernabeu, the hosts fell behind in the first half through a fifth-minute opener by Ander Barrenetxea.

But just about 40 seconds into the second half, Federico Valverde leveled the scoreline with a fine effort to make a statement for Madrid.

As both sides battled for a winner, it was Real Madrid who sealed the victory after Joselu scored on the hour mark to silence the travelling fans.

The assists for the two goals by Real Madrid were provided by García Torres.

It was hard work for Carlo Ancelotti’s men but they did what was required in the end as they return to the summit of the league.

