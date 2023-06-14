Moffi’s acrobatic goal wins Europa Conference League award

Super Eagles and OGC Nice forward Terem Moffi has clinched the award for the UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Season.

10 players were nominated for the title with Moffi getting the nod of UEFA’s Technical Observer panel.

The 24-year-old’s acrobatic effort for Nice at Basel in April earned him the award.

Read Also: Moffi scores, provides assist as Nice draw with Nantes

“Goals of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign have been selected by UEFA’s Technical Observer panel, with Terem Moffi’s acrobatic effort for Nice at Basel earning the honour of Goal of the Season,” reads a statement on UEFA’s website.

“Lazio talisman Ciro Immobile claimed the runners-up spot while Andy Diouf, the Young Player of the Season, came third – one of two top-ten entries for the Basel youngster.”

Moffi’s international teammate Samuel Chukwueze came fourth in the rankings for his goal in Villarreal’s 4-3 win against Bulgarian club, Lech Poznan on matchday one.

