Croatia win six-goal thriller against Dutch to reach Nations League final

Croatia sealed their place in the final of the Nations League after defeating the Netherlands 4-2 after extra time on Wednesday night.

It was a dramatic semi-final as substitute Bruno Petkovic scored eight minutes into extra time to set the score at 3-2.

Then Luka Modric’s penalty im the 116th minute settled a remarkable game in Rotterdam.

Read Also: Euro champions Italy beat Belgium to win Nations League third place play-off

A 96th-minute Dutch equaliser from Noa Lang had denied Croatia in normal time as it ended 2-2.

But Zlatko Dalic’s side will now play Italy or Spain in Sunday’s final, while the Dutch face a third-place play-off.

Victory means Croatia have reached just their second international final, following the 2018 World Cup where they were beaten 4-2 by France.

