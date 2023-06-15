Nations League: Spain set up Croatia final with win over Italy

Spain have set up a Nations League final encounter with Croatia after they sealed a 2-1 semifinal victory over Italy on Thursday night.

Joselu scored a late winner to book a palce in the final two for the Spaniards, who had led early in the game before Italy fought back.

Yeremy Pino opened the scoring in the third minute when he won the ball off Italy legend Leonardo Bonucci outside his own box before firing in.

Read Also: Racial Abuse: Brazil to play Spain in friendly to support Vinicius Jr

Italy fought back about seven minutes later when Ciro Immobile equalized through a penalty to balance the game played in Enschede, Netherlands, before Joselu won the game for Spain.

Italy will now face Netherlands, who lost lost to Croatia on Wednesday, in the third place playoff.

Spain will then take on Croatia in the final of the Nations League on Sunday.

