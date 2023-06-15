Osimhen gets new boss as Napoli replace Spalletti

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen now has a new manager at Napoli as the club today (Thursday) announced the appointment of Rudi Garcia as manager.

Garcia will be taking over from Luciano Spalletti who stepped down from the position after leading the club to the Serie A title in the just-concluded season.

Garcia, like Spalletti, previously managed Roma in Serie A while he won a French league and cup double with Lille in 2010-11.

After spells at Marseille and Lyon, Garcia left his most recent job at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia in April.

“I have the pleasure of announcing that, after having met and attended him during the last 10 days, Mr Rudi Garcia will be the new coach of Napoli,” said owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

“A sincere welcome to him and a big good luck!”

Napoli sealed their first Scudetto in 33 years in May.

