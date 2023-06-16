Waldrum announces Super Falcons final squad for World Cup

The full squad of the Super Falcons for the 2023 World Cup has been announced by the team’s coach, Randy Waldrum.

Waldrum unveiled the 23-woman squad for this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup billed to hold in Australia and New Zealand.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) published the 23 players on their Twitter handle on Friday.

Among those named are Assiat Oshoala, Ashleigh Plumptre, Onome Ebi, Desire Oparanozie, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Francisca Ordega, Rasheedat Ajibade, Uchenna Kanu and Gift Monday.

Read Also: Nigeria announce final squad for FIFA U-20 World Cup

The Super Falcons are in Group A with co-host Australia, Olympic champions Canada and debutant Republic of Ireland.

The nine-time WAFCON champions will open their campaign against Canada on July 21 before facing Australia on July 27.

On July 31, they will end the group phase when they take on Republic of Ireland.

This year’s tournament will start on July 20 and end August 20.

FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Hakkarigucu Spor FC, Turkey); Yewande Balogun (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Abia Angels); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Glory Ogbonna (Besiktas JK, Turkey); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (Rosengard FC, Sweden); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels); Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA)

Forwards: Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, Kentucky, USA); Gift Monday (UDG Tenerife, Spain); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenine, Spain); Desire Oparanozie (Wuhan Chegu Jianghan, China); Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Esther Okoronkwo (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now