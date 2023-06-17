Super Eagles arrive Monrovia for Sierra Leone AFCONQ clash

The Super Eagles have arrived Monrovia, Liberia ahead of Sunday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The players and their officials arrived Monrovia for the game on Saturday Morning.

The three-time African champions will have a feel of the Samuel Kanyon Doe, Stadium, venue of the game later today.

The Super Eagles need just a point from the game to seal a place at the 2023 AFCON finals in Cote d’Ivoire.

Jose Peseiro’s side occupy second position on the Group A table with nine points, one point adrift of leaders Guinea-Bissau, who have played a game more than them.

Nigeria defeated Leone Stars 2-1 in the reverse fixture last June.

The game will kick off at 5pm Nigeria time.

