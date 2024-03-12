UCL: Arsenal knock Porto out on penalties, Barca through

Arsenal have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League after they defeated Porto on penalties on Tuesday night.

The Gunners had come into the second leg of the tie at the Emirates Stadium trailing 1-0, but Leandro Trossard scored to level both sides in the 41st minute.

Both teams continued to search for a winner but failed as the game went into extratime and to penalties.

Goalkeeper David Raya was the shootout hero with some big saves as Arsenal won 4-2 over their Portuguese opponents.

Elsewhere, Barcelona defeated Napoli to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in four years.

With an entertaining 3-1 victory at the Camp Nou, the Spanish side sealed a 4-2 aggregate win over the Serie A champions.

Fermin Lopez and Joao Cancelo put Barcelona up in the tie but Amir Rrahmani pulled one back for the visitors before Robert Lewandowski netted late on to seal it.

Nigeria and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who scored in the 1-1 first-leg draw, was in action throughout the game but could not help his team as they exit the Champions League.

