Messi nets fastest career goal in Argentina victory
Lionel Messi scored his fastest career goal as he helped Argentina win 2-0 against Australia in an international friendly game on Thursday.
The game played in Beijing saw the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner open the scoring after one minute and 19 seconds to put his side ahead.
The effort made it 12 goals in 10 games for Argentina since the start of the 2022 World Cup.
Substitute German Pezzella doubled the world champions’ lead with a header in the 68th minute.
Argentina looked comfortable all through the game, with Messi playing for the first time since the announcement he has joined USA’s Inter Miami.
Lionel Scaloni’s side were playing their third fixture since lifting the World Cup in December, and their first outside of Argentina.
