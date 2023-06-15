Kompany faces Man City test on return to EPL with Burnley

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will be facing his former club as he leads Burnley on their return to the Premier League next season.

Kompany’s team will host the reigning champions in the opening game of the English topflight season on 11 August, 2023.

Manchester City, who clinched Treble after winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the just-concluded season, are now looking to become the first English team to win four successive titles.

The Pep Guardiola side will begin their defence against Burnley, whose manager Kompany spent 11 years at City, winning four league titles.

Read Also: Kompany appointed Anderlecht coach after ending playing career

Runners-up Arsenal will welcome Nottingham Forest to the Emirates stadium that weekend, while Manchester United will start the season against Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday, 14 August.

Mauricio Pochettino’s reign as Chelsea manager begins at home to Liverpool on Sunday, 13 August.

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou takes his side to Brentford that day, while Liverpool and Chelsea will lock horns at Stamford Bridge.

Luton Town’s first top-flight match since 1992 is at Brighton a day later, when fellow promoted club Sheffield United host Crystal Palace.

The 2023-24 Premier League season concludes on Sunday, 19 May 2024.

