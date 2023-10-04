FIFA 2030 World Cup to be held across 6 countries in 3 continents

The 2030 edition of the FIFA men’s World Cup will take place across six countries in three continents.

The competition will be co-hosted by Morocco, Spain and Portugal, while the first three games will be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

World football governing body confirmed this on Wednesday.

The opening three matches in South America are to mark the World Cup’s centenary as it will be 100 years since the inaugural tournament in Montevideo.

The decision is set to be ratified at a FIFA congress next year.

Read Also: Klopp wants Liverpool vs Spurs replayed following VAR error

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said: “In a divided world, Fifa and football are uniting

“The Fifa Council, representing the entire world of football, unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the Fifa World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way.

“In 2030, we will have a unique global footprint, three continents – Africa, Europe and South America – six countries – Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay – welcoming and uniting the world while celebrating together the beautiful game, the centenary and the Fifa World Cup.”

Montevideo in Uruguay, the city which hosted the first World Cup match in 1930, is poised to stage the opening game in 2030 with matches in Argentina and Paraguay to follow.

The rest of the 48-team tournament will then move to north Africa (Morocco) and Europe (Portugal and Spain).

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now