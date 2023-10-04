UCL: Newcastle stun PSG, Man City thrash Leipzig as Barca pip Porto

Newcastle United stunned Paris St-Germain with a 4-1 victory in their Champions League group F matchday two encounter on Wednesday night.

The English side, who had made their return to the Champions League with a 1-draw against AC Milan in their opening game, are now sitting top of the group.

Miguel Almirón, Burn, Sean Longstaff, and Fabian Schär all scored to hand Newcastle the victory as a goal by Hernández was not enough for the visitors.

In the other game of the group, Dortmund played a goalless draw with AC Milan, keeping both sides in fourth and third spots respectively in the group.

Elsewhere, champions Manchester City maintained their perfect start in the competition as they overcame RB Leipzig pressure to win 3-1.

City had opened their campaign with a win over Red Star Belgrade a fortnight ago before thrashing the Bundesliga giants at home.

Red Star Belgrade, in the other game of group G, fought back to play a 2-2 draw with Young Boys.

In Group H, Barcelona held on to defeat Porto in a thrilling 1-0 encounter in Portugal, while Royal Antwerp fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.

In Group E, Atletico Madrid defeated Feyenoord 3-2 in Spain while Lazio came from behind to beat Celtic 2-1 in Scotland.

Atletico are sitting top of the group, followed by Lazio on four points each, but with the former having a superior goal difference.

