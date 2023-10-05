Sports
Inter Miami’s play-off hopes suffer setback in Messi’s absence
Inter Miami will have to win their next three matches in order to stand a chance of making the playoff as they lost to Chicago Fire in Lionel Messi’s absence.
Messi, who joined the Major League Soccer side from Paris St-Germain in the summer window, has been on the sidelines due to injury since September 3.
The Argentine World Cup winner has played just one game in seven for the American side, having brought so much strength to the team in his early days.
Read Also: Injured Messi missing as Inter Miami lose US Open Cup final
Miami were beaten 4-1 by Chicago Fire in front of a record home crowd of 62,124 who attended the match at Soldier Field in Chicago hoping to see new star Messi.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Messi watched his new club’s 2-1 defeat by Houston Dynamo in the final of the US Open Cup last week from the stands.
Inter Miami are 14th in the 15-team Eastern Conference and need to win all three of their next matches to have any chance of making the play-offs.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...