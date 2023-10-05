Inter Miami’s play-off hopes suffer setback in Messi’s absence

Inter Miami will have to win their next three matches in order to stand a chance of making the playoff as they lost to Chicago Fire in Lionel Messi’s absence.

Messi, who joined the Major League Soccer side from Paris St-Germain in the summer window, has been on the sidelines due to injury since September 3.

The Argentine World Cup winner has played just one game in seven for the American side, having brought so much strength to the team in his early days.

Miami were beaten 4-1 by Chicago Fire in front of a record home crowd of 62,124 who attended the match at Soldier Field in Chicago hoping to see new star Messi.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Messi watched his new club’s 2-1 defeat by Houston Dynamo in the final of the US Open Cup last week from the stands.

Inter Miami are 14th in the 15-team Eastern Conference and need to win all three of their next matches to have any chance of making the play-offs.

