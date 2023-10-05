D’Tigress to battle USA, Senegal, Belgium in Olympic qualifiers

Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress will be playing against the United States, Senegal and hosts Belgium for a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The draw Paris 2024 FIBA basketball qualifying tournaments held on Thursday.

The qualifiers will run from 8 to 11 February 2024 in four different cities, Antwerp, China, Sopron in Hungary and Belem in Brazil.

The top teams from each group earn a place in the 2024 Summer Olympics women’s basketball tournament.

Tournament 1 will involve China, France, New Zealand and a team from the Americas.

France have already qualified for the Olympics by virtue of the games set to hold in Paris.

D’Tigress, USA, Senegal and Belgium will battle in Tournament 2 in Antwerp, although the USA have already booked their place in Paris as the World Cup winners.

In Tournament 3 hosts Brazil, Serbia, Australia and Germany will battle in Belem.

While in Sopron, hosts Hungary, Spain, Japan and a team from the Americas will contest in Tournament 4.

D’Tigress are the reigning African champions after securing a fourth successive continental title at the 2023 edition in Kigali, Rwanda.

