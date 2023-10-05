Sports
D’Tigress to battle USA, Senegal, Belgium in Olympic qualifiers
Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress will be playing against the United States, Senegal and hosts Belgium for a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.
The draw Paris 2024 FIBA basketball qualifying tournaments held on Thursday.
The qualifiers will run from 8 to 11 February 2024 in four different cities, Antwerp, China, Sopron in Hungary and Belem in Brazil.
The top teams from each group earn a place in the 2024 Summer Olympics women’s basketball tournament.
Tournament 1 will involve China, France, New Zealand and a team from the Americas.
Read Also: Tinubu hails D’Tigress after history fourth straight AfroBasket title
France have already qualified for the Olympics by virtue of the games set to hold in Paris.
D’Tigress, USA, Senegal and Belgium will battle in Tournament 2 in Antwerp, although the USA have already booked their place in Paris as the World Cup winners.
In Tournament 3 hosts Brazil, Serbia, Australia and Germany will battle in Belem.
While in Sopron, hosts Hungary, Spain, Japan and a team from the Americas will contest in Tournament 4.
D’Tigress are the reigning African champions after securing a fourth successive continental title at the 2023 edition in Kigali, Rwanda.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...