Tinubu hails D’Tigress after history fourth straight AfroBasket title

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmes Tinubu, has congratulated the women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress for winning a fourth consecutive Afrobasket championship.

The Nigerian ladies, led by coach Rena Wakama, defeated Senegal 84-74 in the final of the tournament on Saturday night to win the championship.

Tinubu, in a post using his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, said the country was proud of the achievements of the team.

“I congratulate our very own D’Tigress @DtigressNG for a well-deserved fourth consecutive AfroBasket Championship. We are proud of you,” his tweet read.

Read Also: D’Tigress into AfroBasket final for fourth consecutive time

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu also saluted D’tigress for their well-deserved victory at the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afro Basket Tournament just concluded in Rwanda.

D’Tigress have now won the last four editions (2017, 2019, 2021, 2023) of the continental tournament equaling the feat achieved by Senegal in 1974, 1977, 1979 and 1981.

It is a sixth title for the Nigerian women’s senior national team against Senegal’s 11 titles.

D’Tigress have now gone 24-0 in the AfroBasket and have not lost a single game in more than seven years.

In the third-fourth place playoff game, hosts Rwanda lost to Mali 89 points to 51.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now