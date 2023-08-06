Scrabble to feature as demonstration sport at 2023 African Games

Scrabble has been confirmed by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 2023 African Games as one of the sports which will feature at the postponed Games in Ghana next March.

The mindgame which has been included will now feature as a Demonstration Sports when the Games commence in Legon from March 8-23 next year.

Demonstration Sports are competed for without a medal.

The nod from the LOC came after a last minute push by the Pan African Scrabble Association (PANASA) during the Dr Winifred Awosika African Youth Scrabble Championship Trophy Tour in May.

Read Also: Nigeria dominates as Nwali wins 14th African Scrabble Championship

The approval from the LOC chaired by Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare covers both the French and English-speaking scrabble playing countries.

An elated President of PANASA Adekoyejo Adegbesan who broke the news to the media, appreciated the solid efforts of Ghana’s Minister of Sports Hon. Mustapha Ussif in making the inclusion of scrabble into Africa’s Olympics a reality.

He also commended the Scrabble Association of Ghana (SCAG) President Haruna Adamu and the Secretary, Christie Ashley for their strategic contributions to this cheering development.

He however, revealed that the PANASA would work hand-in-hand with the World English Language Scrabble Players Association (WESPA) on a bid at getting the sport into the Commonwealth Games.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now