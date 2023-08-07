Sports
Messi nets brace again as Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup quarterfinal
Argentina forward, Lionel Messi has again netted a brace to help Inter Miami beat FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup on Sunday.
Messi, who recently joined Inter Miami, sealed a dramatic victory for his side to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.
FC Dallas led 4-2 with 10 minutes left but two late goals took the game to a penalty shootout.
Read Also: Messi scores twice, makes assist on first Inter Miami start
Miami won the shootout 5-3 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
“Being 4-2 down in the 80th minute and then coming back, we are very happy with the result,” Miami manager Gerardo Martino said.
“But the fact that we have gone through shouldn’t let us lose sight of the things that we have to improve.”
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Miami were winless in 11 before Messi’s arrival but have now won four in a row.
