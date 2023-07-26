Messi scores twice, makes assist on first Inter Miami start

Inter Miami new signing, Lionel Messi has continued to make the headlines in the United States as he helped his team to yet another victory.

The Argentine has scored three goals since his arrival at the Major League Soccer club and has bagged an assist.

Messi scored twice and assisted once on his first start for Inter Miami in a 4-0 win over Atlanta United.

Read Also: Messi reacts after netting late winner on Inter Miami debut

He scored two inside the opening 22 minutes before setting up team-mate Robert Taylor in the second half.

After netting his second, Messi celebrated by pointing at Inter Miami owner David Beckham.

His performance follows a match-winning stoppage-time free-kick on his debut last week.

Messi, who is a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, only trained with his team-mates for the first time last week after his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now