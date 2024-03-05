UCL: Kane double sends Bayern to Q’finals as Mbappe shines in PSG win

England striker Harry Kane scored two goals to help Bayern Munich overturn a first-leg deficit against Lazio in the Champions League knockout on Tuesday night.

Bayern, who came from 1-0 down in the first leg, sealed a 3-0 victory at home in the second leg to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Kane opened the scoring to equalise before Thomas Muller doubled the lead on the night with another header, and Kane made it 3-1 on aggregate in the second half.

The win revives Bayern’s hopes for a major trophy this season having endured lots of pressure in the Bundesliga, where they are 10 points behind leaders Leverkusen.

Read Also: Mbappe agrees to join Real Madrid in next transfer window

Elsewhere in the Champions League, Kylian Mbappe was on target as Paris St-Germain defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 in Spain.

Mbappe turned in a superb performance to register his 27th and 28th goals of the campaign for Paris St-Germain.

Recall that Mbappe already agreed to move to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The quarter-final draw takes place on 15 March.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now