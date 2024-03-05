Sports
UCL: Kane double sends Bayern to Q’finals as Mbappe shines in PSG win
England striker Harry Kane scored two goals to help Bayern Munich overturn a first-leg deficit against Lazio in the Champions League knockout on Tuesday night.
Bayern, who came from 1-0 down in the first leg, sealed a 3-0 victory at home in the second leg to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition.
Kane opened the scoring to equalise before Thomas Muller doubled the lead on the night with another header, and Kane made it 3-1 on aggregate in the second half.
The win revives Bayern’s hopes for a major trophy this season having endured lots of pressure in the Bundesliga, where they are 10 points behind leaders Leverkusen.
Read Also: Mbappe agrees to join Real Madrid in next transfer window
Elsewhere in the Champions League, Kylian Mbappe was on target as Paris St-Germain defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 in Spain.
Mbappe turned in a superb performance to register his 27th and 28th goals of the campaign for Paris St-Germain.
Recall that Mbappe already agreed to move to Real Madrid at the end of the season.
The quarter-final draw takes place on 15 March.
