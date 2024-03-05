Sports
Aruna loses to Assar in men’s final at 13th African Games
Omar Assar reclaimed the title he surrendered in 2019 after an energy-sapping final against Quadri Aruna of Nigeria at the 13th African Games taking place in Accra, Ghana.
Assar, played his heart out against one of his arch-rivals in the continent and he prevailed 4-3 to reclaim the title and winning the second gold medal for Egypt at the games.
However, Aruna’s search for his first gold medal in the Men’s Singles continues after the loss in the final.
Considered as the battle of two elephants, the match lived up to expectations with Aruna and Assar entertaining the fans with their superlative display but it was Assar who laughed last to claim the second gold medal for Egypt at the African Games.
Meanwhile, at 16, Hana Goda has become the youngest player in African table tennis history to win the three titles in the continent after adding that African Games laurel to her load of titles in Ghana.
Goda, who is making her debut at the African Games dethroned her compatriot and defending champion Dina Meshref in an explosive final at the Accra International Conference Centre.
Cheered by her mother and teeming Ghanaian fans, Goda showed class and composure to overcome her experienced opponent at 4-2 to add the African Games titles to African Cup and Championships gongs she claimed last year at the expense of Meshref.
“This is the best moment of my career and I cannot just imagine myself winning in my first outing. This is a great moment for me,” Goda said.
Goda’s global fame came when she was 11 as she became the first African to be ranked No 1 in the world in the U-15 cadet category when she was 12.
In 2023, she became the youngest to win the African Senior Championship at 15.
Goda is Paris-bound with team Egypt for the Olympic Games this summer.
