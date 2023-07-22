Messi reacts after netting late winner on Inter Miami debut

Argentina star Lionel Messi began his Inter Miami career on a very bright note as he scored in his debut.

The 36-year-old, who left Paris Saint-Germain after his contract ended this summer, curled in a stunning stoppage-time free-kick to clinch a 2-1 victory against Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

Robert Taylor’s 44th-minute ominutehad put the home side ahead, before Cruz Azul’s Uriel Antuna scored an equalizer 25 minutes to the final whistle.

Messi then struck in the fourth minute of added time as his Major League Soccer side won the Leagues Cup tie.

Read Also: Alba to join Messi, Busquets at Inter Miami

The 20,000-capacity crowd included celebrities such as basketball’s LeBron James, tennis legend Serena Williams and US TV star Kim Kardashian.

“We wanted to start like this by giving these people a victory,” said Messi.

“We knew that it was very important for us to start this championship in winning fashion. Luckily we were able to do it in the end, and I am very happy.”

He added: “It is important to start winning, beyond the fact that it is another championship, for confidence it is very good to get victories.”

Ripples Nigeria can confidently report that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner only trained with his team-mates for the first time on Tuesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now