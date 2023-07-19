Alba to join Messi, Busquets at Inter Miami

Jordi Alba is set to join his former teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami, said club president Jorge Mas.

Alba left Barcelona in the summer when his contract expired.

The 34-year-old Spanish defender spent more than 10 years with the club, scoring 27 goals in 459 matches.

He helped the Catalans win six La Liga titles and the Champions League in 2015.

Argentina World Cup winner Messi, 36, and Alba’s fellow Spain international Busquets, 35, have already made the switch to the United States’ Major League Soccer.

Around 20,000 Inter Miami supporters cheered when Messi and Busquets, who have contracts through 2025, were introduced to the audience on Sunday at the club’s DRV PNK Stadium, escorted by co-owner and former England captain David Beckham.

Seven-time Awarded the Ballon d’Or Messi began working out with new Miami teammates on Tuesday, and he is scheduled to make his League Cup debut against Cruz Azul of Mexico City on Friday.

A different former Barcelona star, 36-year-old Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, who presently plays for Brazil’s Gremio, has also been connected to Inter Miami in US publications.

Suarez is currently playing for Gremio.

