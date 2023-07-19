Sports
Mahrez set for Saudi move as Man City agree deal with Al-Ahli
Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez is set to complete a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli as his club Manchester City have agreed a £30m deal.
The 32-year-old has been given permission not to travel on City’s pre-season trip to Japan and South Korea.
Mahrez has won the Premier League five times – once with Leicester and four times with Manchester City.
Read Also: Alba to join Messi, Busquets at Inter Miami
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Mahrez joined City in 2018 for £60m, and he scored 15 goals from 47 games for the Pep Guardiola side last season.
Mahrez is the only senior player to miss City’s trip to Asia.
The Algerian joins Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Neves who have already followed Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia this summer.
