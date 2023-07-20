Sports
Super Falcons off to Melbourne today ahead World Cup opener vs Canada
Ahead of their opening game at the FIFA Women’s World Cup against Canada, Nigeria’s Super Falcons will travel to Melbourne on Thursday morning.
The Group B clash against the Olympic champions is billed for the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday morning.
The nine-time African champions will camp at the Mariot Hotel, Avenger Park in Melbourne for the game.
Read Also: Reps to intervene in NFF/Falcons dispute ahead of Women’s World Cup
The Super Falcons are expected to return to their base, the Sofitel Hotel Central, Brisbane after the game.
Randy Waldrum’s side will take on hosts Australia and debutants Republic of Ireland in their next group games in Brisbane to be held at the Brisbane Stadium.
The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will start on Thursday and will run through August 20.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...