Super Falcons off to Melbourne today ahead World Cup opener vs Canada

Ahead of their opening game at the FIFA Women’s World Cup against Canada, Nigeria’s Super Falcons will travel to Melbourne on Thursday morning.

The Group B clash against the Olympic champions is billed for the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday morning.

The nine-time African champions will camp at the Mariot Hotel, Avenger Park in Melbourne for the game.

Read Also: Reps to intervene in NFF/Falcons dispute ahead of Women’s World Cup

The Super Falcons are expected to return to their base, the Sofitel Hotel Central, Brisbane after the game.

Randy Waldrum’s side will take on hosts Australia and debutants Republic of Ireland in their next group games in Brisbane to be held at the Brisbane Stadium.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will start on Thursday and will run through August 20.

