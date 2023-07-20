Co-hosts Australia, New Zealand begin World Cup campaigns with victories

Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand have kicked off their respective Women’s World Cup campaigns with victories in their opening games.

While Australia defeated debutants Republic of Ireland in a thrilling encounter, New Zealand saw off Norway in a stunning win.

Steph Catley’s second-half penalty gave Australia a 1-0 victory in Sydney, New Zealand stunned Norway 1-0.

Read Also: Super Falcons off to Melbourne today ahead World Cup opener vs Canada

Catley, standing in as captain after Australia’s star forward Sam Kerr suffered a calf injury on the eve of the game, converted the winner in the 52nd minute.

For New Zealand, they won on the global stage for the first time, thanks to Hannah Wilkinson’s 48th-minute effort.

Ria Percival’s 89th-minute missed penalty, after a handball by Tuva Hansen, failed to dampen the celebrations for the hosts.

Australia will face Super Falcons of Nigeria in their second group game while New Zealand will take on Phillipines.

