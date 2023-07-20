Man Utd complete signing of Onana from Inter Milan

Manchester United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan for a reported fee of £47.2m.

The 27-year-old Cameroon international has signed a five-year contract with the Red Devils, with the option of a 12-month extension.

The former Ajax keeper is set to join up with the United squad on their pre-season tour of the United States.

“To join Manchester United is an incredible honour,” said Onana.

“I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way.

“This is the start of a new journey for me, with new team-mates and new ambitions to fight for.

“Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years.”

Onana will replace David de Gea as United’s first-choice keeper, with the Spaniard having left in July when his contract expired after 12 years at the club.

