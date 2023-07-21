Sports
Nnadozie helps Falcons begin World Cup campaign with draw vs Canada
Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was the reason the team played a goalless draw against Canada in their opening game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Nnadozie, who put up a fine performance, was named Player of the Match in the Group B opening game.
The 22-year-old marked her performance with a brilliant penalty save early in the second half, keeping out Canada in a highly-contested encounter.
Read Also: Super Falcons off to Melbourne today ahead World Cup opener vs Canada
It was the third meeting between the Super Falcons and Canada at the senior women’s World Cup, with the Falcons claiming one win and two draws.
The nine-time African champions will take on co-hosts Australia in their second Group B game on Thursday, July 27.
Australia had opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in the opening day of the tournament.
