Nnadozie helps Falcons begin World Cup campaign with draw vs Canada

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was the reason the team played a goalless draw against Canada in their opening game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nnadozie, who put up a fine performance, was named Player of the Match in the Group B opening game.

The 22-year-old marked her performance with a brilliant penalty save early in the second half, keeping out Canada in a highly-contested encounter.

It was the third meeting between the Super Falcons and Canada at the senior women’s World Cup, with the Falcons claiming one win and two draws.

The nine-time African champions will take on co-hosts Australia in their second Group B game on Thursday, July 27.

Australia had opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in the opening day of the tournament.

