Ghana suffer setback in W’Cup race with shock defeat to Comoros

The Black Stars of Ghana were stunned 1-0 by Comoros in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying tie on Tuesday.

Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the tournament suffered a setback after the away loss in their second game of Group I.

Myziane Maolida scored the only goal of the game in the 43rd minute to help Comoros secure their second win after two games in the qualifiers.

Read Also: Super Eagles drop points again in W’Cup race after draw vs Zimbabwe

Comoros are on six points and top Group I while the Black Stars are in fourth place on three points having won their opening game.

For Comoros, it is now back-to-back wins against the four-time Africa Cup of Nations winners.

Comoros had won a group stage game against the Black Stars at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon. Comoros recorded a 3-2 win in that game.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now