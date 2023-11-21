Sports
Ghana suffer setback in W’Cup race with shock defeat to Comoros
The Black Stars of Ghana were stunned 1-0 by Comoros in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying tie on Tuesday.
Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the tournament suffered a setback after the away loss in their second game of Group I.
Myziane Maolida scored the only goal of the game in the 43rd minute to help Comoros secure their second win after two games in the qualifiers.
Read Also: Super Eagles drop points again in W’Cup race after draw vs Zimbabwe
Comoros are on six points and top Group I while the Black Stars are in fourth place on three points having won their opening game.
For Comoros, it is now back-to-back wins against the four-time Africa Cup of Nations winners.
Comoros had won a group stage game against the Black Stars at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon. Comoros recorded a 3-2 win in that game.
