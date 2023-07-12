Reps to intervene in NFF/Falcons dispute ahead of Women’s World Cup

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to intervene in the dispute between the country’s women’s national soccer team, the Super Falcons, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ahead of this year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Olumide Osoba at the plenary in Abuja.

The Ibrahim Gusau-led NFF is currently locked in a dispute with the Super Falcons over non-payment of bonuses and allowances as the team prepares to jet out of the country for the tournament slated to begin this month in the Oceania nations.

In his presentation, Osoba urged the House to intervene in the crisis to prevent the planned boycott of the tournament by the team.

He said: “Concerned about the potential embarrassment and negative impact on Nigeria’s reputation if the planned protest and boycott proceeds without intervention, as witnessed in previous incidents involving the national female basketball team.

“There are historical instances of non-payment of salaries, allowances, and bonuses, as well as the arbitrary dismissal of players within the Nigerian women’s sports teams.

“The situation is not only embarrassing but also raises serious questions about the treatment of athletes and the overall management of sports in our country.

“Aware that the Super Falcons have threatened to boycott their opening game on July 21, resulting in potential embarrassment for the government and jeopardising Nigeria’s participation in the tournament.”

The House urged the NFF to pay the outstanding match bonuses and allowances to the players ahead of the tournament.

In his ruling, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas urged the Sports Committee when inaugurated to invite the NFF and relevant stakeholders to provide a detailed report on the steps taken to resolve the dispute and ensure hitch-free participation of the team at the Women’s World Cup.

