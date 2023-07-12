Osoba, Akande, others present as Tinubu meets ‘class of 1999 governors in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday met with “The class of 1999 governors” at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The ex-governors on the trip to the seat of power Sam Egwu (Ebonyi), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), James Ibori (Delta), Donald Duke (Cross River), Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti) and Lucky Igbinedion(Edo).

Others were Joshua Dariye (Plateau), Olusegun Osoba (Ogun), Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu), Obong Victor Attah (Cross River), Ibrahim Saminu Turaki (Jigawa); Adamu Muazu (Bauchi), Bisi Akande (Osun); Ahmad Yerima (Zamfara); Jolly Nyame (Taraba) and Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto).

However, issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public.

Tinubu and the aforementioned persons were the first set of governors elected when the country returned to democratic rule in 1999.

