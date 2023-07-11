Tinubu writes Senate to confirm service chiefs’ appointments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and other service Chiefs he recently appointed.

The President made the request in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio, after reading the letter on Tuesday during Plenary, said that the request was in line with the Act establishing the Armed Forces.

Ripples Nigeria reports that President Tinubu had, last month, appointed Major General Christopher Musa as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Major General Taoreed Lagbaja as the chief of Army Staff.

Others are Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla as the Chief of Naval Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar as the Chief of Air Staff and Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye was appointed the Chief of Defence Intelligence.

The President urged the Red Chamber to consider his request expeditiously.

The Senate President, after reading the content of the letter, referred it to the Committee of the Whole as there was no Standing Committee on Armed Forces.

With this, the service chiefs will be screened on the floor of the Senate.

