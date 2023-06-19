Ensure another G5 emerges in 2027 to help APC again, Akpabio tells Wike, others

Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, has urged Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, and his four other colleagues in the G5 to form a new faction within the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in order to make the ruling All Progressives Congress’ (APC) victory in the 2027 presidential election easy.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Akpabio, stated this while giving a speech during a thanksgiving gathering on Sunday at Wike’s private property on Ada-George Road in Rumueprikom, a town in the oil-rich South-South state’s Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

Speaking to Wike who backed the return of power to Southern Nigeria and supported APC’s candidate, Bola Tinubu against his party’s choice, Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election, Akpabio said, “I want to thank you for all your efforts to bring justice to Nigeria.

“We are very delighted, we are proud to have G5. Please, ensure that in 2027, another G5 emerges so that APC will continue to do well in this country. And if you like, you can add two more, make it G7 and not only G5.”

Addressing Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who is also one of the G5 members, Akpabio said: “Your Excellency (Governor) Makinde, you know I predicted that you are going to be a governor when I met you with the late Alaafin, may his soul rest in peace.

”I just saw the way you were walking and I said, ‘This man walks like a governor.’ I wasn’t surprised when you became a governor.”

At the ceremony, all five members of the G5 were seated, including Wike, Makinde, and former governors of Benue, Abia, and Enugu.

Former governors Peter Odili (Rivers), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), and James Ibori (Delta) were also present, along with Ayo Fayose, and Umar Damagum, the Acting PDP Chairman.

