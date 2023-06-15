Wike reveals reason G5 Govs supported Akpabio, Abbas for NASS leadership

Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, said that all G5 members supported Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas for the positions of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

Wike states this on Wednesday during a press conference in Port Harcourt.

The G5 refers to the five former and incumbent governors, who rejected Atiku Abubakar as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election over the party’s zoning arrangement.

They included Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, as well as former governors Wike, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

According to Wike, the emergence of Akpabio from the South-South as the president of the Senate is “a clear testimony that Nigerians are interested in the unity of the country”.

President Bola Tinubu has also demonstrated, according to Wike, that he won’t permit the nation to become divided as a result of the outcome.

He stated that Akpabio, who was described as qualified and experienced, would not preside over a “rubber stamp” assembly.

Wike said, “I don’t believe that Akpabio will be rubber-stamped. I also supported him because he equally supported me when I was running for governorship.

“Akpabio is a competent, qualified and educated person. He is an orator who can represent this country anywhere. What other qualifications do you want?

“Rivers state and the G5 Governors all supported Akpabio because we couldn’t stop our support midway.”

He claimed that because he was more concerned with the country than a political party, therefore, his party, the PDP, could not question him about his position.

Wike cautioned Akpabio and Abbas not to “rubber stamp” themselves in front of Nigerians and to avoid conflict with the President.

He clarified that being a “rubber stamp” assembly does not entail not disagreeing with the President.

