Osun APC disowns Aregbesola, says he’s no longer a party leader

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disowned immediate past Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, saying he is no longer a leader of the party in the state.

Former Senate spokesperson, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, who disclosed this in an interaction with journalists in Oshogbo, the state capital on Wednesday, said Aregbesola ceased to be the party’s leader in the state after he failed to work for the party or President Bola Tinubu during his electioneering campaign or election.

“I told you the immediate past Minister of Interior, Mr Aregbesola, was our leader but I don’t know which party he belongs to now. I don’t know, on a more serious note,” Bashiru said.

“Quote me, he was our leader but I don’t know which party he belongs to. For the past three elections, we have not seen him participating in any of our party’s activities.

“So, you can ask him which party he belongs to. Today, I am in the APC and I worked for APC, whether we win or lose.

“Go and ask him, which party he voted for in the governorship election, and which party he voted for during the presidential election and the House of Assembly election.

“He was our leader, but today, I am not sure whether he is still in the party. I am not abusing him. He didn’t vote for Asiwaju who is his benefactor.

“I can say today that the leaders of our party are Baba Bisi Akande and Gboyega Oyetola,” he insisted.

