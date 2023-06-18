Politics
Kano govt to publish names of illegal building owners
The Kano State government on Sunday promised to publish the names of individuals that benefitted from land allocation at the premises of the state polytechnic.
The state government had earlier marked for demolition some structures erected on lands in the premises.
The state Governor, Abba Yusuf, had last month ordered the demolition of illegal structures in Kano in a bid to return the state to its original master plan.
READ ALSO: Two dead as rubble of demolished buildings collapses in Kano
Yusuf, who addressed journalists at Africa House, Kano, on Sunday, said more than 70 per cent of the plots of land were allotted to Dr. Hafsat Ganduje, wife of the immediate past governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.
‘’That place belongs to the masses. Some government officials converted the lands for their personal use instead of building hostels, lecture theaters, and a sports complex for the benefit of students.
“I assure the people of the state that the names of owners of structures marked for demolition in the state would soon be published.”
