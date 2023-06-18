Politics
House of Reps member, Tunji Olawuyi, gives reason for withdrawal from speakership race
The lawmaker representing Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State, Tunji Olawuyi, has explained why he stepped down from the race for the House speakership position.
Olawuyi, who addressed journalists in Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun local government area of Kwara State, said he considered the All Progressives Congress (APC) choice of Tajudeen Abass for the position as supreme, hence his decision to step down.
Abbas and Benjamin Kalu were elected as the speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives last Tuesday.
READ ALSO: Abbas emerges new Speaker, House of Representatives
He said: “Nobody forced me to step down on my speakership ambition, but having learnt of the party’s choice and position on the House leadership, I had no option than to follow the path of progressiveness.”
He thanked the people of the constituency for the support given him over the years.
The lawmaker also called for more synergy, dedication, and commitment from party leaders and supporters in order to take the constituency to greater heights.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...