House of Reps member, Tunji Olawuyi, gives reason for withdrawal from speakership race

The lawmaker representing Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State, Tunji Olawuyi, has explained why he stepped down from the race for the House speakership position.

Olawuyi, who addressed journalists in Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun local government area of Kwara State, said he considered the All Progressives Congress (APC) choice of Tajudeen Abass for the position as supreme, hence his decision to step down.

Abbas and Benjamin Kalu were elected as the speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives last Tuesday.

He said: “Nobody forced me to step down on my speakership ambition, but having learnt of the party’s choice and position on the House leadership, I had no option than to follow the path of progressiveness.”

He thanked the people of the constituency for the support given him over the years.

The lawmaker also called for more synergy, dedication, and commitment from party leaders and supporters in order to take the constituency to greater heights.

