Politics
Doguwa withdraws from speakership race, declares support for Tajudeen
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, on Wednesday night, pulled out of the speakership race.
Doguwa, who announced his withdrawal from the race at a meeting with newly elected lawmakers at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, also declared his support for the lawmaker representing Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Abbas Tajudeen, as speaker of the House.
The lawmaker representing Mallammadori/Kaugama Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, Abubakar Makki, and his Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State counterpart, Olatunji Olawuyi, equally withdrew from the race.
The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, Tajudeen, and the House spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, were at the meeting.
READ ALSO: Benjamin Kalu drops out of Speakership race, accepts Deputy position
In his remark, Doguwa expressed confidence in Tajudeen’s ability to lead the lower legislative chamber.
The majority leader said he decided to support the party’s choice because he was a beneficiary of the zoning arrangement.
The APC had last week nominated Tajudeen and Kalu for the leadership of the Green Chamber.
Other individuals vying for the country’s number four seat are the lawmaker representing Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State, Muktar Betara and Maryam Onuoha from Isiala Mbano/Okigwe/Onuimo Federal Constituency of Imo State.
