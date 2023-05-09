Benjamin Kalu drops out of Speakership race, accepts Deputy position

Honourable Benjamin Kalu, a leading candidate for the position of speaker, has formally withdrawn from the race and announced his intention to run for the position of deputy speaker following the official release of the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoning formula for the 10th National Assembly.

Kalu made this announcement in a news release on Tuesday.

In the statement, Kalu, who represents the Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to everyone who supported him during his bid to become the 10th Assembly’s Speaker because he thought the position would be ideal for the South East region given that it hasn’t had a Speaker in the past 40 years.

The statement read: ”I wish to extend my gratitude and appreciation to all who have tirelessly supported my candidacy for the Speakership position of the 10th Assembly. I believed this position was ideal for the Southeast region, as it has not produced a Speaker in the last 40 years.

READ ALSO: Group urges APC to zone Reps speaker to South-East, roots for Benjamin Kalu

”However, as a firm believer in Party supremacy, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy for the Speakership Position and fully accept the nomination for the position of Deputy Speaker of the 10th Assembly in line with the directives of our Party the All Progressives Congress (APC). This decision aligns with the Party’s commitment to fairness, equity, and inclusiveness in all of its leadership selection processes.”

Kalu also expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the APC , for nominating him for the position of Deputy Speaker, stating that it was his intention to honour such a nomination with “robust legislative support and a diligent commitment to advance the party’s agenda and nation-building objectives in the 10th Assembly”.

Tajudeen Abbas, who represents Zaria federal constituency of Kaduna State, North-West zone, was chosen by the APC to be the Speaker in the upcoming 10th National Assembly.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now