Gbajabiamila denies backing any candidate in race for Speakership

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, on Thursday, refuted a claim that he supported Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Kaduna) for the speakership position of the house.

According to a national daily, Mr. Gbajabiamila is striving to help Mr. Abbas win. The speaker is allegedly also working against his deputy, Idris Wase, and other candidates for the position, according to the publication.

In a tweet on Thursday, Mr. Gbajabiamila refuted the assertions made in the newspaper, adding that he had told all candidates to wait until the APC made a zoning decision.

He said that despite being a beneficiary of the zoning agreement in 2019, he would not act in a way that would harm the party.

“Today, April 13, 2023, a national daily carried a cover story in which it reported that I was against the aspiration of my deputy, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, and some other aspirants to the office of Speaker in the 10th House. I have not declared support for any of my colleagues who have declared their interest.

“I have made my position abundantly clear that there is a need to wait for the Party to complete its zoning exercise as I cannot work against my Party’s interest and position. I am a product of APC’s zoning in 2019, and I shall adhere to that any time the party comes up with its arrangement. Anyone/media peddling rumours of my endorsement of any of the aspirants should desist forthwith,” the tweet reads.

The zoning of the National Assembly’s chief and presiding posts has not yet been decided by the ruling party.

However, the majority of the contenders have been conducting nationwide lobbies.

Some of the lawmakers are in the race are Deputy Speaker Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), Muktar Betara (APC, Borno), Ben Kalu (APC, Abia), Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), Tunji Olawuyi (APC, Kwara) and Abubakar Makki (APC, Jigawa).

