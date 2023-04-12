Politics
APC adopts direct primary for Kogi guber poll
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted the direct governorship primary for Kogi State.
The APC chairman in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Lokoja.
The party will hold its governorship primary on April 14 while the election proper is slated for November 11 this year.
He said: “The National Secretariat of our great party six days ago informed us about its resolve for us to adopt direct primary during our April 14 governorship primary election for a candidate to emerge.
“We, as APC loyalists, are very much okay with the party’s decision and we are good to go.”
He added that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all aspirants have been informed of the party’s decision via a letter dated April 6, and signed by the Acting National Chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari.
The letter read: “We refer to our earlier letter dated 25th January, 2023, with reference no: APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/023/191 wherein we notified the commission of the mode of primary election for the conduct of the gubernatorial Primary Election in Kogi State.”
“However, our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reviewed the modalities for the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election in Kogi State and has, therefore, resorted to adopt the DIRECT mode of primary election instead of the Indirect Mode as earlier communicated.
“The date for the conduct of the primary election still remains Friday, April 14.
“Following the above, there shall be a Special Congress to ratify the candidate with the highest number of votes at the Gubernatorial Primary Election in Kogi on April 15.”
