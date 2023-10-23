Gbajabiamila, Ribadu, Abure storm Supreme Court as Nigerians await ruling on Atiku, Obi petitions (Photos)

A number of prominent dignitaries have arrived at the Supreme Court in anticipation of the day’s proceedings.

The court is scheduled to hear the appeals of the presidential candidates for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), who are attempting to overturn the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 election.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to the president; Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC; Umar Damagum, and Nuhu Ribadu, the country’s National Security Adviser (NSA) were all present.

Justice John Okoro serves as the chair of the apex court’s seven-member panel.

Other members of the panel are Justices Uwani Abba-Aji, Mohammed Lawal Garba, Adamu Jauro, Ibrahim Saulawa, Tijani Abubakar and Emmanuel Agim.

Also, Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), has arrived at the Supreme Court of Nigeria for the hearing of the appeal filed by the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, seeking to nullify the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

