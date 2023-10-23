Gov Bello indicts Info Commissioner of fake news over alleged assassination attempt (Video)

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has debunked an assassination attempt on his life, describing it as lies and fake news.

This was in reaction to an alarm raised by his Information Commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo, who on Sunday, said an alleged attack on the governor’s convoy enroute Abuja was meant to kill him.

Fanwo had, in the statement, alleged that there was an attempt on Bello’s life along the Lokoja-Abuja road around 4.20.p.m of Sunday.

According to the commissioner, the attempt was allegedly carried out by assassins dressed in military uniforms but were repelled by security men attached to the governor.

However, while addressing journalists on Sunday evening at his Abuja residence, Bello said Fanwo had lied and escalated the incident as there was no attempt on his life.

The governor said the incident was a mere altercation between his security details and some military personnel at a check point.

Further giving clarification to the incident, Bello said what actually happened was that “there was a minor fracas between men of the Nigerian Police Force attached to his convoy and those of a military unit manning the highways, it was in the course of both units performing their lawful security duties.”

The governor who commended the security agencies for their contributions to the improved security of lives and property enjoyed by the residents of Kogi, however, called on the high command of various agencies to investigate overzealousness or unprofessional conduct by any of their men involved in the incident and apply the necessary sanctions.

Another statement by Bello’s media aide, Onogwu Mohammed, meant to counter Fanwo’s earlier assertion said:

“What happened along the Lokoja-Abuja road was a minor disagreement between the security details attached to him and some military personnel providing security on the road.”

