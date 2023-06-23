Yahaya Bello signs bill establishing Kogi 3rd varsity

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Friday, signed into law the bill establishing Kogi State University, Kabba, as the state’s third university.

The Kogi State House of Assembly passed the bill on Thursday.

The governor, who signed the bill at the Lugard House in Lokoja, said the master plan for the university was ready.

The other two state universities in the state are – Kogi State University, Anyigba, and Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) in Okene.

The KSU Kabba is the second university established by Bello after CUSTECH.

The governor said: “The Master Plan is very ready and God’s grace, my administration will, on Monday, submit it to the National University Commission as a full-fledged university for approval and recognition.

“The College of Education Technical, Kabba, which is the site for the KSU, will be relocated to Yagba Federal Constituency.

“This feat of establishing a third university for our state is indeed a generational ambition for Okunland and Kogi West in general.

“I am particularly so glad that this feat is achieved in my own time after several efforts by past leaders from Okunland.”

He stressed that the siting of the university in Kabba was to ensure equity and justice in the state.

Bello added: “I don’t take issues of education lightly, especially the inherited workers strike at the Prince Abubakar Audu University, Ayingba, which I amicably resolved.”

