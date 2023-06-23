Zulum kicks as ISWAP fighters kill 8 farmers in Borno

The Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) on Thursday killed eight farmers in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the farmers were killed while working on the farms in Shuwarin, Tomsu Ngamdu, Baram Karauwa, and Muna areas of the state at about 1:00 p.m., on Thursday.

The insurgents also abducted 10 other people in the attack.

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Zulum has expressed shock at the gruesome murder of the farmers.

Zulum, who visited one of the communities, described the attack as unfortunate.

He said the state government would partner with security agencies to deploy more soldiers to secure farmlands.

He said: “The state government will immediately convene a Security Council meeting to come up with ways of ensuring adequate security to farmers.

“The government will also inaugurate the Agro Rangers team, comprising of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Army, the Civilian Joint Task Force, and hunters to protect farmers.”

