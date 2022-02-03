ISWAP a huge threat to Nigeria if allowed to grow – Gov Zulum

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Thursday raised the alarm over the threat posed by the Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) in the country.

Zulum, who featured in the weekly briefing of the Presidential Communications Team at the State House in Abuja, said Boko Haram would be a child’s play if ISWAP was allowed to grow in the North-East.

He charged the Nigerian Army to re-strategise and check the insurgents in the interest of the citizens.

The governor said: “The growing number of ISWAP insurgents in some parts of the state is a matter of great concern to everybody, particularly on the fringe of Lake Chad and southern Borno State.

READ ALSO: Repentant Boko Haram insurgents’ sincerity not in doubt – Gov Zulum

“Let me make it clear, we should not allow ISWAP to grow. ISWAP are more sophisticated, more funded and they are more educated. We must do everything possible to defeat ISWAP. Otherwise, what Boko Haram did will be a child’s play. This is an early warning that the Nigerian Army has to re-strategise and defeat ISWAP.

“ISWAP will be a threat to the entire nation. Because of the group’s proximity to Sub Saharan Africa, they are coming from Libya and others to resettle here.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now