Zulum charges north-east governors on implementation of region’s masterplan

In order to ensure the development and stability of the region, the Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum has urged his colleagues from the North-East zone to support the stabilization and development master plan project in the region.

Zulum made the call at the consultative meeting with Federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), and security agencies on the North-East stabilization and development Master plan (NESDMP) project on Tuesday, in Abuja.

According to him, a decade or two might be the timeline required to restore the Northeast region to an appreciable level of development in tandem with the 10-year (2020-2030) master plan of the region.

“I charge my fellow governors and leaders to be interested in the plan.

“Good thinking produces a great product, once the plan is good, implementation becomes a routine that any leader after us can pick up and continue without much stress.

“While the work may appear to be daunting, let me assure your Excellencies that the bulk of the work shall be made far easier than we can imagine from the unflinching support that you will receive from the leadership in the Northeast as a whole.

“Let me at this point mention that given the pace we intend to bring back, given the yearning of our people to see practical results within a short period of time and respective things in the Northeast.

“We make available the existing plans that we have for the purpose of synergy that will deliver better quality faster.

“We all understand the enormity and crucial roles that consistent investment can play in bringing back not just peace and stability but also strengthening Northeast and Nigeria as a whole. This is where this plan comes into cognizance importance.

“Who is not in hurry for peace, who is not impatience with poverty? That is why this plan must be ambitious, broad, brave, and comprehensive to cover the whole scope of issues in the Northeast of Nigeria. The plan will outlive our regime.

“It is important that we are not starting from ground Zero, building on arable ground to ensure that we are not just making plans, but talking to one another.

“We make plans; we review plans, and in the end, we are all working towards the achievement of plans in one seamless process govern by good leadership, appropriate technology, and the commitment to finish what we started,” Zulum said.

