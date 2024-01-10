News
Gov Zulum signs N358.7bn 2024 budget in Borno
The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday signed the state’s 2024 Appropriation Bill of N358.7 billion.
The governor on December 13 last year presented the 2024 budget estimate of N340.6 billion to the State House of Assembly for approval.
The Assembly passed the budget the budget on December 29, 2023 and adjusted it by N18.1 billion.
The governor signed the budget after the Speaker of the Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, presented it to him at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Maiduguri on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: Gov Zulum orders demolition of brothels in Borno
In his address at the event, Zulum charged heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and members of the state executive council to comply strictly with the provisions of the appropriation budget while presenting their memos for approval.
He commended the lawmakers for passing the budget on time.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...