Gov Zulum signs N358.7bn 2024 budget in Borno

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday signed the state’s 2024 Appropriation Bill of N358.7 billion.

The governor on December 13 last year presented the 2024 budget estimate of N340.6 billion to the State House of Assembly for approval.

The Assembly passed the budget the budget on December 29, 2023 and adjusted it by N18.1 billion.

The governor signed the budget after the Speaker of the Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, presented it to him at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

In his address at the event, Zulum charged heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and members of the state executive council to comply strictly with the provisions of the appropriation budget while presenting their memos for approval.

He commended the lawmakers for passing the budget on time.

