Supreme Court to deliver judgement on Kano governorship election Friday

The Supreme Court will deliver judgment on the Kano State governorship election on Friday.

Governor Abba Yusuf is challenging the verdict of the Appeal Court, Abuja, which declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, as the winner of the March 18, 2023 election in the state.

The apex court announced the date in a notice issued to all the parties in the suit on Wednesday.

The court ordered that only two lawyers each would represent the parties at the proceeding.

The five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Inyang Okoro reserved judgment on the case in December last year.

