2023: APC vows to win Kano governorship election by ‘any possible means’

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, declared on Wednesday that the party would win the 2023 governorship election in the state “by hook or by crook.”

Abbas, who stated this at the official flag off of the party’s governorship campaign held in Gaya local government area of the state, said the APC, the ruling party in the state and at the federal level, cannot be defeated next year.

He said: “People are saying that I should stop saying the APC would capture Kano by hook or crook. I want to tell this gathering that the APC would capture Kano by hook or crook. We have today demonstrated our resolve to win the election from top to bottom come the year 2023.

“Gaya, as you know, is the home of APC; no political party can match our strength and our crowd. We are determined to take the bull by the horn in maintaining our dominance. Dr. Nasir Yusif Gawuna is our candidate and he is going to be the next Governor of Kano State.

“We have made all the necessary preparations, the colourful event where our gubernatorial candidate would receive his flag from the president who would be here in Kano for the purpose of giving him the flag.

Gawuna, who spoke in the same vein, said he was fully prepared for the battle ahead.

“I want to believe that my destiny is in the hands of God and that I have no iota of doubt that with God’s will, nothing would stop me from winning the race.

“Our party still remains formidable and vibrant and we are also willing to remain steadfast in the face of all odds,” the deputy governor added.

